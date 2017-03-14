Enjoy a cup of coffee with your local police

The Midland Police Department is inviting residents and other members of the community to sit down for a cup of coffee.

The Coffee with a Cop event offers a friendly environment to discuss community issues.

The event will be held Friday, March 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Biggby Coffee, located at 961 S. Saginaw Road in Midland.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice.

Similar events are being held across the country, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

