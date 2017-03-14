Local adoptive couples share experience with hopeful parents

Angela and Jim Hayes love reading to their two young girls. Each moment they have together becomes a cherished memory.

Being parents to three-year old Lilly and one-year old Ashley is a dream come true. Just a few years ago, Angela was told she would never be able to have children on her own.

"Dealing with infertility for anyone is very difficult and it took us a long time to work through that process and figure out our next step,” Angela said.

Their next step turned out to be a life changer.

They found Adoption Associates in Midland. The couple first welcomed Lilly into their lives, and a year ago, Ashley joined their family.

"It is clear to us that this was God's plan for us,” Angela said.

Tuesday night, the Hayes family and other parents who have adopted children shared their stories with couples considering adoption.

The couples are hoping to drum up interest, because right now, there's a great need for loving parents.

"Currently, there is a significant shortage of families. Historically, our agency has always had between 80 to 100 profile-ready active, approved families, and currently we have 20 families available to us,” said Jennifer Jaworski with Adoption Associates.

The Hayes talked a lot about the joys of parenting at the meeting. Angela said while they're not related by blood, there's certainly no shortage of love.

"These are the children we're supposed to have, we're supposed to raise, we're supposed to parent, and I wouldn't have it any other way."

The local adoption agency said it takes an average of 15 to 18 months to place a child with a family, which many times is a process that begins well before the baby is conceived.

The Hayes family was in the hospital when both of their little girls were born.

Last year, Adoption Associates helped find 76 children a loving home.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.