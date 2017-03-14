Flint mayor to meet with Trump during MI trip

President Donald Trump traveled to Michigan Wednesday where he said his administration will restart a review of federal requirements governing the fuel efficiency of new cars and trucks.

The announcement was supposed to come in a speech Trump gave in Ypsilanti, but he revealed the plan a bit early during a meeting before the speech with auto company executives and workers.

Trump told the group he's in Michigan to "make right" on what they were promised. He then announced the review. Trump is also predicting that the U.S. will make thousands and thousands of additional cars.

The review Trump is restarting was halted by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, before Obama left office earlier this year.

The fuel-economy standards were a key part of Obama's strategy to combat global warming.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Environmental Protection Agency Chief Scott Pruitt are expected to join Trump on the visit to Ypsilanti.

Automakers asked Pruitt to discard a decision by the Obama administration requiring cars to average a real-world figure of 36 miles per gallon in model years 2022 to 2025.

The automakers said the rule could add thousands of dollars to the price of new cars and cost thousands of jobs.

We have also learned that Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has accepted an invitation to meet with him during the visit.

"I'm thankful that President Donald Trump reached out to me to discuss the Flint Water Crisis. I will be asking the President to do all things within his power to make our city whole and great again after the horrific man-made injustice that was caused here. I will not rest until the residents and businesses that I have the pleasure of serving are able to drink, cook and bathe with water straight from the tap which is a basic Human Right!"

