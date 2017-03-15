CMU star may move on - WNEM TV 5

CMU star may move on

MT. PLEASANT, MI (AP) -

A source tells the Associated Press that CMU's Marcus Keene is entering the NBA draft.

The 5 foot 9 inch shooting guard averaged 30 points a game this season, the highest scoring average by a Division 1 college player in 20 years.

Keene spent 2 years at Youngstown State before transferring to Central Michigan.

He sat out last season and has one year of eligibility remaining with the Chippewas.

