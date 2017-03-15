Priest charged with sexual assault

A Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting another priest in a church rectory has been ordered to trial in northern Michigan.

A judge found enough evidence against the Rev. Sylvestre Obwaka, pastor at St. Ignatius Church in Rogers City.

Obwaka is charged with first-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 28-year-old priest, who testified Tuesday. Police say the alleged crimes occurred on Feb. 1 while the man was sleeping.

Defense attorney Matthew Wojda says "there's no question" there was sexual activity. But he says it was consensual, not an assault.

Obwaka, a native of Kenya, has been a priest since 2010. He became pastor at St. Ignatius in July 2013. He's in the Presque Isle County jail without bond.

