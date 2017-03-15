GM adding, retaining 900 jobs in Michigan

General Motors has announced plans to retain or add hundreds of jobs in Michigan over the course of the next year.

The approximately 900 jobs impact three plants, including the Flint Assembly Plant where 180 jobs will be retained by redeploying workers from Lansing Delta Township. They will help support production of the GMC Sierra HD pick-up trucks and Chevrolet Silverado HD.

At the Romulus Powertrain Plant, 220 jobs will be added to up production of the 10-speed automatic transmission. That transmission is used in multiple vehicles, including the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The Lansing Delta Township facility will retain 500 jobs to support production of the new Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave in the first quarter of 2018. The company announced earlier this month it was eliminating the third shift at the plant, a move that would cut about 1,100 jobs as of May 12. The shift will be eliminated because the company is moving production of the GMC Acadia, which was built in Lansing, to a plant in Spring Hill, Tenn. But when the plant launches new crossovers by 2018, GM will bring back about 500 of those jobs.

GM said these new jobs are in addition to the more than 3,000 jobs it promised to add in the country when it signed a contract with the UAW in 2015.

They are also in addition to the 7,000 jobs and $1 billion in U.S. investments GM announced earlier this year.

“The job commitments announced today demonstrate the confidence we have in our products, our people and an overall positive outlook for the auto industry and the U.S. economy,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.

For the official press release from General Motors, click here.

