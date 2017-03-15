The cause for concern with Nor'easters

The Nor'easter that dropped not just inches, but FEET of snow in the northeast has been all over the news this week and rightfully so. How do they get their name and why are they such a big deal? Nor'easters don't actually get their name from the effects they cause on the northeastern United States. They get their name because of the northeast winds the produce on land as they travel up the coast.

Nor'easters pack quite a punch and happen every year, yet they continue to cripple the northeast. Think of it this way, Flint and Saginaw receive a similar amount of snow every year as Boston does. The problem is that Boston has a much higher population than Mid-Michigan. This means more people to dig out and more streets to plow in a smaller area.

Four to eight inches of snow falling in Mid-Michigan can be a problem for us, but think about how much worse it is for cities like Boston or New York. These cities are so packed with buildings and streets that it takes much longer to recover than it does here. Not to mention that it's much more difficult to find somewhere to move the snow when there is very little extra space around. So just remember the next time it snows how much more frustrating it can be to live in a much bigger city when it takes longer than anticipated to clean up.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.