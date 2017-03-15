Attempted traffic stop leads to arrest of 5 - WNEM TV 5

Attempted traffic stop leads to arrest of 5

SANFORD, MI

What started as a traffic stop ended with the arrest of five people.

It started at 3:20 a.m. on March 15 when a Midland County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a Ford Ranger on M-30 near Blakely Road.

The driver initially pulled over, but then took off with speeds reaching around 87 mph while heading north on M-30 to W. Curtis Road and eventually into Weeping Willow subdivision.

Deputies deployed a spike system that flattened the vehicle’s tires, causing the driver to lose control and go into a ditch.

The driver, a 23-year-old Lee Township man, was arrested on multiple charges. A passenger, a 26-year-old Clare man, was also arrested for having outstanding warrants among other things.

A third passenger, a 27-year-old Lee Township woman, was later released and when deputies dropped her off at a home on Water Road in Edenville Township a 35-year-old Saginaw man ran from the home.

He was later found and arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

At the home deputies found drug-making materials and executed a search.

A 22-year-old Sanford man and a 54-year-old Coleman woman were then arrested.

No names have been released at this time.

