Argument leads to crash, 1 person thrown from car

Three people were hurt after a driver lost control and rolled a vehicle.

It happened on March 14 at 6:37 p.m. on Wise/Millbrook Roads in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department reports that 17-year-old Kaitlyn Huber of Shepherd was driving when she began arguing with two adults that were also in the vehicle.

Investigators said she left the road and over corrected, rolling the vehicle.

Laura Soderquist, 52, from Shepherd, was riding in the backseat and was thrown from the car. She was flown by Flight Care to Midland with a head injury.

Bobbi Huber, 35, from Shepherd, was also hurt, along with Kaitlyn.

They were also taken to Midland, but their conditions are unclear.

