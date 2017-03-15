Trump: 'I am going to fight for Michigan'

President Donald Trump spoke Wednesday to a crowd of vehicle safety and technology workers at Ypsilanti’s Willow Run Airport.

He came to address regulations on the auto industry he said may not be economically feasible. Among the items on his agenda was a meeting with the mayor of Flint to discuss the ongoing water crisis.

“I am going to fight for Michigan. I'm going to fight to keep the auto production in the United States of America. Not outside here,” Trump said.

Under a banner that read 'Buy American - hire American', Trump addressed a crowd of auto workers just outside of the Motor City. He promised to repeal industry regulations, such as emissions and fuel goals, set under the Obama administration.

“My administration worked tirelessly to eliminate the industry killing regulations, to lower the job crushing taxes, and to level the playing field for all American workers,” Trump said.

Trump also sat down with auto industry leaders before taking the stage inside a vehicle testing site. The president said he hasn't forgotten what Michigan did for him.

“I love this state. I love the people of this state and you did me a big favor ‘cause you gave me a victory and that victory hasn't been won by a Republican in a long, long time,” Trump said.

The announcement made by the Trump administration is good news for the auto industry, but it's angering environmental groups. For car buyers, it's a chance to relax fuel economy rules - meaning money saved in the short term - but with costs further down the line.

