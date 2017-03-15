UPDATE: At least 1 hurt in crash involving semi on M-81 - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: At least 1 hurt in crash involving semi on M-81

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: MSP Source: MSP
Source: MSP Source: MSP
Source: MSP Source: MSP
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A crash Wednesday involving several vehicles and a semi shut down a Mid-Michigan highway.

It happened on M-81 at Portsmouth in Saginaw County. 

Michigan State Police told TV5 a white car did not see the semi at the intersection of Portsmouth and M-81. The semi hit the white car, which then spun into a pickup truck and another vehicle in the same area.  The impact caused the semi-truck to flip on its side.

Officials at the scene said the semi was carrying a large load of grain.

The driver of the white car was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no injuries to the drivers of the other two vehicles. Police did not say if the semi driver was hurt. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.