UPDATE: At least 1 hurt in crash involving semi on M-81

A crash Wednesday involving several vehicles and a semi shut down a Mid-Michigan highway.

It happened on M-81 at Portsmouth in Saginaw County.

Michigan State Police told TV5 a white car did not see the semi at the intersection of Portsmouth and M-81. The semi hit the white car, which then spun into a pickup truck and another vehicle in the same area. The impact caused the semi-truck to flip on its side.

Officials at the scene said the semi was carrying a large load of grain.

The driver of the white car was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no injuries to the drivers of the other two vehicles. Police did not say if the semi driver was hurt.

M-81 at Portsmouth closed for a personal injury crash. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Pw3M8qWEGC — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) March 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.