UPDATE: M-52 reopens after 3-vehicle crash

A crash involving three vehicles shut down a busy highway Wednesday night.

The crash happened on M-52 in Shiawassee County.

Michigan State Police said the crash involved three vehicles. Officers had the highway shut down at Meadowbrook Drive in Bennington Township. It reopeneed just before 6 p.m.

Police said the at-fault driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

