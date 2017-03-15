UPDATE: M-52 reopens after 3-vehicle crash - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: M-52 reopens after 3-vehicle crash

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: MSP Source: MSP
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A crash involving three vehicles shut down a busy highway Wednesday night. 

The crash happened on M-52 in Shiawassee County.

Michigan State Police said the crash involved three vehicles. Officers had the highway shut down at Meadowbrook Drive in Bennington Township. It reopeneed just before 6 p.m.

Police said the at-fault driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.