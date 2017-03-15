Knock, knock! City officials concerned about Flint residents

Flint city officials are speaking out to get families the help they need during the water crisis.

Workers for the Community Outreach and Resident Education Program go door-to-door to help make sure families are informed about their water filters and how to install them.

Recently, fewer families have been answering their door, causing concern for the more than 80,000 volunteers.

“To allow our team to come in and provide the help that each resident is needed and to make sure that every resident is covered within the city. We don’t want anyone left out,” said Paul Newman, manager of the CORE program.

CORE workers will continue to make door-to-door stops in the next coming months.

