Benefit held for 10-year-old girl battling brain infection

Madison Wilcox is supposed to be enjoying her last year of elementary school surrounded by friends.

For the past few weeks the 10-year-old has been surrounded by doctors at U of M Hospital while recovering from brain surgery.

"Madison was at a swim event at a pool and she got a bump on the head. The next day she had a fever and then her parents took her to various doctors throughout the following week,” said Laura Ballard, a family friend.

After several tests, doctors found fluid on her brain - an infection.

Unfortunately, the first surgery didn’t fix the problem. Doctors said she would have to undergo an even more intense surgery as they work directly on her brain.

“Now that she's at U of M they're talking about there's an abscess on her brain,” Ballard said.

Madison underwent that surgery on March 17 and the abscess was removed.

The number of hospital visits are taking a toll on the family.

Her parents, Greg and Crystal Wilcox, have their hands full caring for Madison’s medical needs and the every day needs of her four brothers and sisters.

Vanessa Moten is Madison’s aunt. She's asking for the community's help to heal Madison and help send relief to her parents.

"My sister and her husband don't ask for help. They're givers. They're the ones that are always giving so for them to receive right now is a blessing,” Moten said.

To help cover the extensive medical expenses, Madison’s family held a spaghetti dinner in Bay City on Tuesday, March 21.

Each plate helped raise funds for the medical care Madison has already received and the six weeks of in-home care and therapy she still needs. It’s care their insurance won't pay for.

“No parent ever wants to go through an illness or a sickness let alone the possibility of losing a child and right now it's kind of unknown,” Moten said.

The benefit was held at Uptown Grill in Bay City. Supporters said they were grateful for the huge turnout from the community.

"It's beyond amazing. We couldn't thank the community enough, and it takes a village to raise a family, and a community to keep the family together," Moten said.

Madison still has several weeks of in-home therapy ahead.

Donations can also be mailed to:

ATTN:Wilcox family

McAlear Sawden Elementary

2300 Midland Road in Bay City, Mi 48706

