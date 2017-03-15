UPDATE: Person of interest arrested after two Detroit officers shot

Michigan State Police has confirmed a person of interest is in custody and a weapon has been recovered after two Detroit police officers were shot Wednesday night.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. at Tillman and Ash, near I-96 and Martin Luther King on the city’s west side.

Chief James Craig told reporters the officers were conducting a narcotics investigation when they approached a man who was "acting fidgety." Craig says the man pulled out a gun and fired before the officers returned fire.

The Detroit Police Chief told local media one officer was shot in ankle and vest. Another officer was shot in the neck. They are both expected to recover, the chief said.

Craig says the suspect had a gunshot wound to a leg that police believe was from the initial exchange of gunfire. He's also hospitalized.

Michigan State Police tweeted Wednesday evening warning residents about Raymond Durham and asking for tips.

Person of interest Raymond Durham Is in custody. Weapon recovered. Thank you for your patience as MSP and DPD continue to work this scene. pic.twitter.com/vwPvMuaOk6 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 16, 2017

There is a large MSP/DPD presence Ash and Tillman. Stay clear of area. If you saw something involving the officer involved shooting call 911 pic.twitter.com/065c9wzFiD — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 16, 2017

Troopers and DPD are looking for Raymond Durham 59 year old black male. He is considered armed and dangerous. Know where he is? Call 911. pic.twitter.com/CDmsBmqdsb — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 16, 2017

