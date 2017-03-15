UPDATE: Person of interest arrested after two Detroit officers s - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: Person of interest arrested after two Detroit officers shot

Michigan State Police has confirmed a person of interest is in custody and a weapon has been recovered after two Detroit police officers were shot Wednesday night.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. at Tillman and Ash, near I-96 and Martin Luther King on the city’s west side.

Chief James Craig told reporters the officers were conducting a narcotics investigation when they approached a man who was "acting fidgety." Craig says the man pulled out a gun and fired before the officers returned fire.

The Detroit Police Chief told local media one officer was shot in ankle and vest. Another officer was shot in the neck. They are both expected to recover, the chief said. 

Craig says the suspect had a gunshot wound to a leg that police believe was from the initial exchange of gunfire. He's also hospitalized.

Michigan State Police tweeted Wednesday evening warning residents about Raymond Durham and asking for tips. 

