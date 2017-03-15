Home destroyed by fire; owner, 4 dogs safe

A home is considered a total loss after being destroyed by a fire.

It happened Wednesday about 3:15 p.m. on Blueberry Lane in Forest Township.

A neighbor, the owner of Blueberry Lane Farms, said the owner of the home wasn't there at the time.

"I heard the fire tone go out. We turned it on, and I heard Blueberry Lane. I was hoping it wasn't my house. I heard the address, and it was Hank's house. Hank lost his wife about a year ago, and he's really had a tough time," he said.

The neighbor also said the homeowner's four dogs made it out safely as well.

