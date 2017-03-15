This is Joe Biden's favorite Obama-Biden meme

Do you love those Obama-Biden bromance memes? You are not alone.

Some of the most viral images last year were memes depicting former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden's relationship.

Apparently, Biden saw several of them and we now know which one is his favorite.

It's a picture of him hugging Obama with a caption suggesting that Biden hoped Obama would leave Michelle for him.

Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, took credit for introducing her dad to the memes.

She said when he first learned about them he "sat there for an hour and laughed."

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.