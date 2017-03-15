Petition for Gender and Sexuality Center gathers 2,000 signatures

Students at a local university are pushing to give members of the LGBTQ community a place of their own.

There was a town hall meeting Wednesday on establishing a Gender and Sexuality Center on Central Michigan University's campus.

The organizer, Autumn Giraed, told TV5 members need a base where they can collaborate. The organizer said the talk for a center has been going on for decades.

"It's really important for us to push through this, and really make it happen, because in years past it just gets, 'It's like, well maybe next year.' It just hasn't been a priority," Giraed said.

A petition for the center has generated around 2,000 signatures.

