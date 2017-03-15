Former owner of dog found dead, bound with tape speaks out

Before you even step foot into Joyce Hascall's home, her love for dogs is clear.

Once inside, her Shih Tzu's are quick to welcome you.

Hascall is a certified breeder and her pure-bred dogs are in homes across the state and nation. Finding them a loving home fills her heart, but now she said her heart is full of hurt.

"These babies are not dogs, they are our children,” Hascall said.

Hascall is grieving after learning that one of her babies, 7-year old Dakota, was tortured and murdered in a horrific way.

Now, she wants to be Dakota’s voice.

"It is a hurt that is so deep it's like I was stabbed right into my chest. It couldn't get any worse of pain that I am feeling than what I'm feeling right now,” Hascall said.

Nathan McCue and Jessica Brown are charged with killing Dakota.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said a passerby found the dog last week, bound up in electrical tape and beaten to death.

Pickell said the two were upset that Dakota urinated on McCue's clothes.

To make matters worse, Brown is Joyce Hascall's niece's daughter – a person she trusted would be a loving caregiver to Dakota.

"She loved Dakota and he loved her. She promised me when I let her have him she wouldn't let anything happen to him, he always had a home back here,” Hascall said.

Hascall said Dakota never had a chance, though.

The pictures and memories of Dakota are close to Hascall’s heart and she hopes the judge will give the justice she said the dog deserves.

“I hope this will all weigh on his decision and I hope they get the maximum allowed,” she said.

Both McCue and Brown are due back in court at the end of March.

They’re charged with the torture and killing of an animal, which is a four-year felony.

