Man killed after vehicle hits tree, splits in 2 and catches fire

A man is dead after his vehicle hit a tree, split in two and caught on fire.

It happened at around 11:15 p.m. on March 15 in Saginaw.

Michigan State Police Troopers saw a vehicle with a burned-out brake light on Douglas Road. The vehicle turned onto Hess, and when they followed it had disappeared.

They eventually spotted it again on S. Russell, but were blocks behind when they saw a sudden flash.

When troopers caught up, investigators report they found the 2003 Cadillac CTS had hit a large tree on the west side of the road and split in two, one of the pieces was on fire.

Troopers didn’t see anyone inside, but about 40-feet away a man was laying in the roadway.

They attempted to perform CPR, but when medical crews arrived they pronounced 31-year-old Man Stephenson Darnell Brown dead.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but an autopsy is being conducted.

MSP reports Brown did not have a valid driver’s license, and was not wearing a seat belt.

