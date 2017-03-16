Police warn of another scam targeting residents

Another police department is warning of a scam targeting Mid-Michigan residents.

Pinconning Police report they’ve received multiple complaints of people calling homes and businesses stating they are representing Consumers Energy.

The scammers say that the home or business owner owe money on their Consumers Energy bill and that shut off crews are on the way to their location.

They say that within a half-hour the power will be off if the bill is not paid immediately.

The scammers then insist that the person goes to a store, typically a Rite Aid or WalMart, buy a Money Pak Car or a Pre-Paid Credit Card, and transfer the funds to them.

Pinconning Police are advising that if you are suspicious about a call, hang up and call the number listed on their utility/gas bill. Also, notify police about the activity.

If you have been a victim, or have any information about this scam, call Sgt. Terry Spencer at (989) 879-4270.

