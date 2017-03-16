At least one hurt after car runs stop sign - WNEM TV 5

At least one hurt after car runs stop sign

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating after two vehicles collided Thursday morning. 

It happened on Johnson Street and 4th Street in the City of Saginaw before 9 a.m.

Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth told TV5 that a car ran a stop sign and was hit by a larger SUV on the driver's side.

A victim was flown to Hurley Medical Center in Flint where they are undergoing surgery, police said. 

Their condition is unknown at this time. 

