At least one hurt after car runs stop sign

Police are investigating after two vehicles collided Thursday morning.

It happened on Johnson Street and 4th Street in the City of Saginaw before 9 a.m.

Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth told TV5 that a car ran a stop sign and was hit by a larger SUV on the driver's side.

A victim was flown to Hurley Medical Center in Flint where they are undergoing surgery, police said.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

