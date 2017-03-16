Eagle cam is back, and now there are 2 eggs!

Eagle lovers… they’re back, and the family is growing quickly.

A nesting pair of our national emblem have laid two eggs in their nest in Northern Michigan.

The second was laid on March 16 at around 9:30 p.m.

A CarbonTV camera is set more than 100 feet up in a tree near the Platte River State Fish Hatchery near Beulah.

You can watch mom and dad as they protect the eggs, and then later as they feed the young eaglets.

An average clutch is 1-3 eggs, and are laid on separate days. They also hatch in the order they are laid.

It generally takes about 35 days before the eggs hatch, and you can enjoy it all by clicking here.

