Update: 7 Amish hurt in crash that destroyed buggy identified

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Several people were hurt, including two children after a pickup truck hit an Amish buggy.

Now investigators have released the names of the injured.

It happened on March 16 at 8:04 a.m. at Rolland and Blanchard Roads in Isabella County’s Rolland Township.

The sheriff’s department reports that a truck, driven by Joshua Houghton, 26, from Blanchard, heading eastbound on Blanchard Road hit the buggy that was carrying five adults and 2 children.

All seven Amish members were taken to Spectrum in Grand Rapids, but their conditions are unclear.

They've been identified as:

Anna Shrock, 20

Anna Shrock, 71

Lydiann Shrock, 44

Mary Shrock, 4

Paul Shrock, 1

Samuel Shrock, 43

Lydia Miller, 20

The buggy was destroyed and the horse was taken to the veterinarians for a possible leg/foot injury.

Investigators say a frosted-over windshield, sun and a hilly area are all factors in the incident.

