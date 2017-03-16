Michigan man wins $25,000 a year for life

A Michigan veteran who thought he had won $5,000 playing Lucky For Life was stunned when he found out he’d won $25,000 a year for life.

Stanley Wilson, 66, of Lenawee County, matched the five white balls drawn on Nov. 14 to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at The Party Shop on S. Maumee Street in Tecumseh.

“I checked my numbers the morning after the drawing and when I saw I matched five, I figured I’d won $5,000,” Wilson said. “I had no idea it was actually worth so much more.”

After speaking with an accountant, Wilson decided to wait and claim his prize in 2017. Until then, he had to keep the lucky ticket in a safe place.

“I kept the ticket in a special compartment in my truck,” Wilson said. “I put it under a few papers and figured that if anyone went in there looking for anything, all they would see is papers and keep on going.”

Wilson finally claimed his prize Thursday. He received the winnings as a lump sum cash payment of $390,000. He could have also chosen payments of $25,000 annually for 20 years or for life, which is greater.

The army veteran said he plans to share some of the winnings with his children and then invest the remainder.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.