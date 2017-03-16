Home destroyed by fire in Linwood

A local home is considered a total loss after fire ripped through it Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. on West Kitchen Road near North Garfield in Linwood.

Officials said multiple fire departments were called to the scene to truck in water and fight the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

Officials did not say whether anyone was inside the home at the time.

