MDOT to reduce part of I-75 to one lane for several months

If you're planning any trips up north this summer, you may want to start thinking about a different route.

MDOT plans to start a project on I-75 that will reduce the interstate to one lane for nearly eight months.

Crews will be doing repairs on six and a half miles between West Branch and the Arenac-Ogemaw County line.

Drivers can expect that work to begin at the end of March and last until November.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.