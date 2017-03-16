MDOT to reduce part of I-75 to one lane for several months - WNEM TV 5

MDOT to reduce part of I-75 to one lane for several months

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
WEST BRANCH, MI (WNEM) -

If you're planning any trips up north this summer, you may want to start thinking about a different route. 

MDOT plans to start a project on I-75 that will reduce the interstate to one lane for nearly eight months. 

Crews will be doing repairs on six and a half miles between West Branch and the Arenac-Ogemaw County line. 

Drivers can expect that work to begin at the end of March and last until November. 

