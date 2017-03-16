USA Gymnastics president resigns following sexual abuse allegations

After facing mounting pressure surrounding sexual abuse allegations involving a former Michigan State University doctor, the president of USA Gymnastics has resigned.

Steve Penny was urged to step down by the U.S. Olympic Committee, which cites Penny's failure to report Larry Nassar after allegations of sexual abuse by the doctor were brought up in 2015.

In the meantime, the Detroit Free Press reported 20 more women have joined a growing federal lawsuit against Nassar, bringing the total number of women suing MSU and Nassar to 78.

