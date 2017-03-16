Michiganders hope for perfect bracket at start of NCAA tourney - WNEM TV 5

Michiganders hope for perfect bracket at start of NCAA tourney

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The start of the NCAA Tournament means bars and restaurants in Mid-Michigan are packed.

Almost everyone has a favorite team to win, with all eyes on the courts.

Millions across the country are putting their knowledge or luck to the test by hoping their bracket predicts a champion.

With 68 teams competing for the title, though, the chances of picking a winner are slim.

Nevertheless, many local folks believe their predictions are correct.

"I look at what the experts say. I kind of copy off them.”

"I kind of looked at rankings and then a little bit of luck thrown in there."

"Kind of going by name recognition and hoping a couple of things pan out."

"You always got to pick a good twelve to upset number five."

While their strategies might be different, many residents said they don’t expect to have a perfect bracket for long.

In what some might call a first-round upset, there were some sports fans who did not fill out a bracket.

"I have never filled out a bracket before, but coming and working at B-Dubs I feel like I should learn and know how to fill out a bracket,” one person said.

Most college basketball fanatics said filling out a bracket is easy, but dealing with the results as the tournament wears on can be hard.

No matter how your bracket looks everyone agrees, watching the big game is a slam dunk.

“Just to hang out and watch the games and in an environment with other folks and just have a little fun,” said a customer.

For those Spartan and Wolverine fans, both teams run for the title starting Friday. Michigan State will play Miami at 9:20 p.m. Michigan plays Oklahoma State at 12:15 p.m. right here on TV5. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.