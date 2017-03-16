Michiganders hope for perfect bracket at start of NCAA tourney

The start of the NCAA Tournament means bars and restaurants in Mid-Michigan are packed.

Almost everyone has a favorite team to win, with all eyes on the courts.

Millions across the country are putting their knowledge or luck to the test by hoping their bracket predicts a champion.

With 68 teams competing for the title, though, the chances of picking a winner are slim.

Nevertheless, many local folks believe their predictions are correct.

"I look at what the experts say. I kind of copy off them.”

"I kind of looked at rankings and then a little bit of luck thrown in there."

"Kind of going by name recognition and hoping a couple of things pan out."

"You always got to pick a good twelve to upset number five."

While their strategies might be different, many residents said they don’t expect to have a perfect bracket for long.

In what some might call a first-round upset, there were some sports fans who did not fill out a bracket.

"I have never filled out a bracket before, but coming and working at B-Dubs I feel like I should learn and know how to fill out a bracket,” one person said.

Most college basketball fanatics said filling out a bracket is easy, but dealing with the results as the tournament wears on can be hard.

No matter how your bracket looks everyone agrees, watching the big game is a slam dunk.

“Just to hang out and watch the games and in an environment with other folks and just have a little fun,” said a customer.

For those Spartan and Wolverine fans, both teams run for the title starting Friday. Michigan State will play Miami at 9:20 p.m. Michigan plays Oklahoma State at 12:15 p.m. right here on TV5.

