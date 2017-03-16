Are your coworkers distracted by their brackets?

Growing up, Brian Lee wasn't into sports at all. Now, two years out of the University of Michigan, things are a lot different, especially in March.

“Once I got to Ann Arbor though, that's when I really started getting into it because that's what everybody around me was talking about,” Lee said.

Decked out in 'maize and blue', the Grand Blanc resident sat at a Flint Township bar Thursday celebrating the first round of the NCAA Tournament and checking his 10 brackets.

“I feel like I'm the most excited out of all the people I've talked to 'cause nobody else has really filled out brackets,” Lee said.

When he isn't in front of a TV, he's checking a stream of updates on his mobile phone. Lee said he has a flexible schedule which allows for TV viewing on days like this, but that obviously isn't the case for everyone.

Some of the people even said they called out of work to watch the big games.

Ryan Sherrett of Flushing, however, is on a staycation.

“This is like Christmas for me. This my holiday, so I always take this day off and watch basketball all day,” Sherrett said.

Sherrett is a lifelong basketball fan. He’s attracted to the pageantry of college basketball and NCAA games, which he describes as closely matched unlike the regular season.

He said he hasn't taken a day off work in a while and it'll be hard to go back and keep up with his bracket.

“It's tough. I just do it often, check your phone. I have a game streaming on my computer on the side so, mostly pretend to work all day, but I don't get a whole lot of work done on Thursday and Friday,” he said.

