Senator wants to bring more high-wage jobs to Michigan

A local Senator is leading a new push to bring more high-wage jobs to Michigan.

State Senator Jim Stamas introduced a package of bills aimed at creating a tax incentive program to attract new and expanded business investments.

In a statement released Thursday, Stamas said:

"We must ensure Michigan can effectively compete with neighboring states in attracting new opportunities and jobs to help continue economic and job growth in our state.

The Good Jobs for Michigan initiative would give us a critical tool in bringing good jobs to our state and help enable current residents and future generations to live and work here in Michigan."