Students build float for St. Patrick's Day parade

St. Patrick's Day is Friday and that means preparations for a long-time Mid-Michigan tradition are in the final stages.

This year, some local students are working hard on a float for the Bay City St. Patrick's Day Parade this Sunday.

The Bay Arenac ISD Career Center sees the annual parade as a chance for students to work together on a large project, while getting some advertising out of the deal.

"We decided that we wanted to do some advertising for our career center this year, so one of the things we decided to do was a group project with a bunch of our classes, and that was to build a float," said Dwayne Gilbert, auto instructor.

The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. on Sunday along Center Road.

