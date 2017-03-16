Newlywed couple trying to reunite after living countries apart - WNEM TV 5

Newlywed couple trying to reunite after living countries apart

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
By Alana Holland, TV5 Reporter
Connect
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

For the past year, a large stack of paperwork has filled Stephanie Shah's life.

It's not exactly the life she envisioned when she married Tariq Shah in 2015.

“So, now we're one year and two months in the process of my husband to come to America,” Shah said.

The couple got married in Pakistan, his home country. She grew up and lives in Flint, but Tariq is stuck in Pakistan until his visa is approved.

Shah said she's only been with her husband for six days since their wedding day.

“We're at a point, we're tired, we're worn out. Tired, stressful, my husband has been to the hospital a couple times he's so stressed,” Shah said.

She said she's taken all the proper steps to get her husband legally into the U.S. but his visa is still pending well over a year later.

“So, now we're just at a point we need answers from our U.S. Embassy. We write them daily. We write the documents, the visas, we write the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, we send emails daily,” Shah said.

Shah said she believes in the American immigration system it shouldn't take this long.  After submitting and resubmitting documents, she's at a loss for what to do next.

“You know I even tweeted President Trump, he love to tweet, they say he loves it so I got on there and tweeted him and say, ‘Hey, I voted for you, I said I would, I did, and now I need your help,” Shah said.

Tariq is currently living with family in Pakistan, waiting for the moment he can be returned with his bride.

Until then, their life together is at a standstill.

“I want my husband here! We're waiting, we want to start our family here, and he come and be a part of what we're doing here in America,” Shah said.

It's important to note that this family's situation began long before President Donald Trump's executive orders.

Shah said she's even reached out to Debbie Stabenow’s office and they're helping her communicate with the embassy.

For now, though, no travel date has been set.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • If this man knocks on your door, call 911

    If this man knocks on your door, call 911

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:56:05 GMT

    A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911. 

    More >

    A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911. 

    More >

  • Michigan woman charged with running over, killing boyfriend

    Michigan woman charged with running over, killing boyfriend

    Saturday, June 17 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-17 20:11:16 GMT
    WNEMWNEM
     A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car during an argument, killing him.    The Detroit News reports Danisha Mathis was arrested on Wednesday -- about three hours after she drove her Ford Fusion onto a sidewalk, striking Terrence Ricks Jr.    Police say the 25-year-old Ricks was dragged underneath the car. They say he was eventually "dislodged from the car" as Mathis fled the scene at a hi...More >
     A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car during an argument, killing him.    The Detroit News reports Danisha Mathis was arrested on Wednesday -- about three hours after she drove her Ford Fusion onto a sidewalk, striking Terrence Ricks Jr.    Police say the 25-year-old Ricks was dragged underneath the car. They say he was eventually "dislodged from the car" as Mathis fled the scene at a hi...More >

  • Fenton man arrested for having sex with Texas teen

    Fenton man arrested for having sex with Texas teen

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-06-16 15:17:24 GMT
    Source: College Station PoliceSource: College Station Police

    A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after police say he had sex with a teen girl he met through social media. 

    More >

    A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after police say he had sex with a teen girl he met through social media. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.