Newlywed couple trying to reunite after living countries apart

For the past year, a large stack of paperwork has filled Stephanie Shah's life.

It's not exactly the life she envisioned when she married Tariq Shah in 2015.

“So, now we're one year and two months in the process of my husband to come to America,” Shah said.

The couple got married in Pakistan, his home country. She grew up and lives in Flint, but Tariq is stuck in Pakistan until his visa is approved.

Shah said she's only been with her husband for six days since their wedding day.

“We're at a point, we're tired, we're worn out. Tired, stressful, my husband has been to the hospital a couple times he's so stressed,” Shah said.

She said she's taken all the proper steps to get her husband legally into the U.S. but his visa is still pending well over a year later.

“So, now we're just at a point we need answers from our U.S. Embassy. We write them daily. We write the documents, the visas, we write the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, we send emails daily,” Shah said.

Shah said she believes in the American immigration system it shouldn't take this long. After submitting and resubmitting documents, she's at a loss for what to do next.

“You know I even tweeted President Trump, he love to tweet, they say he loves it so I got on there and tweeted him and say, ‘Hey, I voted for you, I said I would, I did, and now I need your help,” Shah said.

Tariq is currently living with family in Pakistan, waiting for the moment he can be returned with his bride.

Until then, their life together is at a standstill.

“I want my husband here! We're waiting, we want to start our family here, and he come and be a part of what we're doing here in America,” Shah said.

It's important to note that this family's situation began long before President Donald Trump's executive orders.

Shah said she's even reached out to Debbie Stabenow’s office and they're helping her communicate with the embassy.

For now, though, no travel date has been set.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.