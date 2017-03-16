Dozens of Mid-Michigan students gather for spelling bee - WNEM TV 5

Dozens of Mid-Michigan students gather for spelling bee

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Dozens of Mid-Michigan students gathered for a good spell. 

The Genesee Intermediate School District hosted its countywide spelling bee for grades four through 12. 

Students represented schools from all over. The winners in grades five through eight and nine through 12 went into a championship round. 

