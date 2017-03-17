Michigan transit official dumped

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan has terminated the contract of CEO Michael Ford.

The move comes after a failed regional millage proposal last November and questions about Ford's expense reports.

Ford says he believes the termination has more to do with the millage failure than his expenses.

Board members say they "did not find wrongdoing by Mr.Ford or any members of our staff"

Ford has repaid nearly $ 19,000. Tiffany Gunter has been appointed interim CEO.

