Michigan to have toughest lead standard

Governor Rick Snyder says his administration will enact the nation's strictest limit on lead content in water following Flint's water crisis.

The Governor is following up on a plan he unveiled nearly a year ago.

Snyder says he will gradually lower the State's "action level" for lead in drinking water from 15 parts per billion, the federal standard, down to 10 ppb by 2020.

He says the change does not need legislative approval. Other proposals such as requiring homeowners to disclose lead pipes and plumbing to perspective buyers and renters would need lawmaker's approval.

