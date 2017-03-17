Midland J.C. Penney on closure list - WNEM TV 5

Midland J.C. Penney on closure list

This Tuesday, April 9, 2013, file photo shows a J.C. Penney store in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
J.C. Penney has released the list of stores it is closing, and the Midland Mall location is one of them.

The chain announced in February it was closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as it aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping.

Today it released the list, and it included the store in the Midland Mall.

It’s going to be harder to find stores in Michigan overall.

The Midland location is 1 of 7 in the state that will be shutting its doors, many starting the liquidation process on April 17.

The other locations include:

  • Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
  • Delta Plaza in Escanaba
  • Westshore Mall in Holland
  • Copper Country Mall in Houghton
  • Birchwood Mall in Kingsford
  • Cascade Crossings in Sault Ste. Marie

According to the company, 5,000 positions nationwide are impacted by the closures, most of which will occur in June.

