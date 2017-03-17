Man arrested after meth lab found; child in care of CPS

A man was arrested and a child was removed from her home after a wellbeing check led police to find a meth lab in Isabella County.

It happened on Thursday, March 16 in the 5000 block of W. Baseline Road in Deerfield Township.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department was called to the home after Child Protective Services received a tip about a child who may be living in hazardous conditions relating to drugs in the home.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the tenant, 36-year-old Scott Underwood of the Weidman area, who allowed officers into the home.

Investigators said during the inspection, a deputy recognized products that were used to make methamphetamine and everyone was removed from the home for their safety.

The Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET) was contacted and with help from the Deerfield Township Fire Department they dealt with the hazardous situation.

A 7-year-old girl, who was not home at the time, was taken into the custody of CPS is currently living with a temporary foster family.

Underwood was arrested and arraigned on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine.

He is currently being held on a $350,000 bond, police said.

>>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.