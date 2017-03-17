Court: No liability for shop in synthetic marijuana case

The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of an Oakland County business in a dispute over liability in the use of synthetic marijuana, known as Spice or K2.

Terry Tuck sued Wixom Smokers Shop on behalf of his son, who burned down the family house in 2011 and threatened others after using synthetic marijuana. Tuck says the product caused delusions, paranoia and erratic behavior.

But the appeals court says it's "mere speculation" that spice from the Wixom shop caused the injuries. There's evidence that others used it but didn't experience similar problems. In a 3-0 decision, the court says there's also evidence that Tuck's son got Spice elsewhere.

In 2012, a year later, Michigan lawmakers banned the sale of mixes of dried herbs and spices sprayed with chemicals.

