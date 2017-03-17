Update: #WantedSubject David Vick arrested - WNEM TV 5

Posted: Updated:
David Vick (Source: Midland Police Dept.) David Vick (Source: Midland Police Dept.)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

The Midland Police Department asked for your help tracking down a man wanted for probation violation, and you responded.

David Michael Vick, 29, had a warrant out of 42nd circuit court of Midland for that probation violation, police report he has now been arrested.

