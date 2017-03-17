2 Holland schools closed due to student, staff illnesses

Two western Michigan schools have cancelled classes due to flu-like symptoms affecting some students and teachers.

The Holland Sentinel reports that Calvary Schools of Holland and Holland Adventist were closed Friday.

Holland Adventist also was closed Thursday. The school said the building was being cleaned to prevent any further spread of the illness.

Holland is southwest of Grand Rapids.

Several other schools in southwestern and western Michigan were closed for a time last month due to illnesses. The newspaper reports that 1,900 students in Kalamazoo Public Schools were absent, sent home sick or complained of stomach illnesses and flu-like symptoms. Glenn Public Schools in Allegan County also closed for two days last month.

About 500 Mattawan Consolidated Schools students were sent home for one day in January.

