Parole absconder arrested after Crime Stoppers offered reward

He was wanted for absconding from parole, but has since been arrested.

A cash reward up to $1,000 was offered to track down 26-year-old Christopher Paquette.

There were felony warrants for him for probation and being a parole absconder.

He was arrested on March 27.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.