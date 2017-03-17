Delta College: Reported rape did not occur on campus - WNEM TV 5

Delta College: Reported rape did not occur on campus

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI (WNEM) -

Public safety officers at a local community college now say a reported sexual assault did not occur on their campus. 

On Wednesday, Feb. 22 a student reported being raped in the east parking lot of the main campus near the J wing. The student told campus police an unknown male grabbed her from behind as she was getting into her vehicle, forced her into her vehicle and assaulted her. 

After their investigation and a statement given by the student, Delta College’s Department of Public Safety said they have conclusively determined that the sexual assault did not occur at Delta College nor on any Delta College controlled property.

“I am pleased that the victim chose to come forward to share further facts in this case,” said Delta College President Jean Goodnow.  “It’s important for our students, faculty, staff and community to know how important we take the topic of public safety on our main campus as well as all of the centers in the community.  We continue to be a safe place to visit and learn,” she said.

Officials said this does not mean that there was no assault, only that it did not occur at Delta College.

"Delta College remains committed to providing support for the victim and will assist her in reporting the incident to the appropriate jurisdiction in the event she decides to do so," a statement from the college said. 

The following is a full press release from Chief Robert Battinkoff: 

Based upon investigation and a statement given by the victim, Delta College’s Department of Public Safety has conclusively determined that the sexual assault reported on Wednesday February 22, 2017 did not occur at Delta College nor on any Delta College controlled property.  There is no on-going threat to the greater Delta College community and any earlier warnings which were issued are now canceled.

"I am pleased that the victim chose to come forward to share further facts in this case," said Delta College President Jean Goodnow.  "It's important for our students, faculty, staff and community to know how important we take the topic of public safety on our main campus as well as all of the centers in the community.  We continue to be a safe place to visit and learn," she said.

Delta College has ranked within the top five colleges and universities in the state of Michigan for a number of years, according to stateuniversity.com, which uses statistics from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, which includes crimes such as aggravated assault, arson, burglary and larceny.

Delta College Public Safety still encourages the use of good personal safety strategies. Those tips include being aware of your surroundings, avoid being alone or isolated, park in well-lit areas and make use of the safety escort service offered by Delta College Public Safety.

This finding does not mean that Delta College Public Safety has conclusively determined that there was no assault only that it did not occur at Delta College. The victim continues to request anonymity.  Delta College remains committed to providing support for the victim and will assist her in reporting the incident to the appropriate jurisdiction in the event she decides to do so. 

