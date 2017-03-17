Delta College: Reported rape did not occur on campus

Public safety officers at a local community college now say a reported sexual assault did not occur on their campus.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22 a student reported being raped in the east parking lot of the main campus near the J wing. The student told campus police an unknown male grabbed her from behind as she was getting into her vehicle, forced her into her vehicle and assaulted her.

After their investigation and a statement given by the student, Delta College’s Department of Public Safety said they have conclusively determined that the sexual assault did not occur at Delta College nor on any Delta College controlled property.

“I am pleased that the victim chose to come forward to share further facts in this case,” said Delta College President Jean Goodnow. “It’s important for our students, faculty, staff and community to know how important we take the topic of public safety on our main campus as well as all of the centers in the community. We continue to be a safe place to visit and learn,” she said.

Officials said this does not mean that there was no assault, only that it did not occur at Delta College.

"Delta College remains committed to providing support for the victim and will assist her in reporting the incident to the appropriate jurisdiction in the event she decides to do so," a statement from the college said.

The following is a full press release from Chief Robert Battinkoff:

