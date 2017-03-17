NCAA fans enjoy big day for basketball, bar hopping - WNEM TV 5

NCAA fans enjoy big day for basketball, bar hopping

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
By Samaia Hernandez
GRAND BLANC, MI (WNEM) -

On a day when green usually reigns, maize and blue stood out in Genesee County Friday as loyal Michigan fans rooted for their team's first NCAA Tournament game.

“I'm a Michigan graduate, season ticket holder for football for the last 30 years and hopefully they'll at least win two games this year,” said Dave Vanitevelt of Grand Blanc.

“It is St. Patrick's Day, but it's very difficult to wear green today when you've got blue going on,” Stephanie Leland said.

Michigan fans weren't the only ones out in full force for the midday nail biter. Spartan fans stood their ground while gearing up for their team's big game debut hours later.

“I'm keeping quiet until later tonight. That's pretty much how it goes,” said David Wyrembelski of Grand Blanc.

“I can't believe they would ruin a day like this when green and white is so much celebrated with maize and blue. I see a lot of Michigan fans in here and I totally hate Michigan,” said Chris Huddlefton of Flint.

Huddlefton has the Spartans beating Iowa State in his bracket to get to the lead eight. He said his distaste for Michigan runs very deep.

“I stopped eating corn because I found out they called it maize a while back,” he said.

Still, it was obvious Michigan became the team of the hour on Friday afternoon.

Spartans take the hardwood against the Miami Hurricanes at 9:20 p.m. on TNT. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

