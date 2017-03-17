EPA gives $100M to state for Flint water crisis - WNEM TV 5

EPA gives $100M to state for Flint water crisis

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The state of Michigan is getting a $100 million shot in the arm to help in the Flint water crisis.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the release of federal funds Friday. The funds were approved by Congress and signed by former President Barack Obama before leaving office.

Of the funds, $51.5 million will become immediately available. Of that figure, $20 million is from state-matching funds. The money will go toward replacing lead service lines, improving water mains and corrosion control.

The remaining $68.5 million will come after the city and state complete public comment and technical reviews.

Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, as well as Congressman Dan Kildee, released a statement saying they’ll continue to fight for resources for Flint.

“It’s also past time for the state of Michigan to do everything in its power to meet its responsibilities to help the city recover from this man-made crisis,” the statement said. 

