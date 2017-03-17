Local school district honors the tough job of bus drivers

They’re unsung heroes who take children to and from school Monday through Friday.

The people behind the wheels of your child’s school bus are dedicated to their profession, and it’s not a job for everyone.

So, the Swartz Creek School District decided it should honor their bus drivers. They were each given a certificate, thanking them for transporting close to 5,000 students a day.

Superintendent Ben Mainka said he appreciates how the drivers also must deal with adverse weather conditions in the winter.

The students also know the drivers have a tough job. They outlined how hard it is to watch the road and watch the kids that the drivers transport.

The bus drivers said they loved the recognition and it was a long time coming.

"I thought it was awesome. It's about time,” Bob Campbell said laughing.

“I like my job. I’ve been driving a bus about 15 years. I really like it,” Cindy Niles said.

The bus drivers honored also received a continental breakfast at the school administration building.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.