Door-to-door with CORE workers helping during water crisis

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
By Samaia Hernandez
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Over the past year, workers for the Community Outreach and Resident Education program, known as CORE, have knocked on more than 80,000 doors in Flint.

However, city officials are now concerned they're not reaching enough people.

CORE teams are dispatched across the city. They ask residents like Edna Sabucco if they can check their filters, make sure they're not running hot water through the filter, and essentially break down its filtration system.

They also ensure residents know how to install and replace cartridges.

“Everything that's flowing through the water inside here, they want you to clean that once a month with white vinegar and hot water,” the team explained to Sabucco.

The CORE teams consider it a big success when they actually get inside somebody's home to help them out - and that's the hardest part.

“Our goal is not only to talk to everybody in the city within each ward, but to be able to physically get into the house, make sure their filter is hooked up properly to their kitchen sink, they are properly educated about it,” Rick Squier said.

Sabucco said she can understand why residents may be hesitant to open their doors, but she says she's grateful CORE is there to help.

“They've got their ID badges and they roll up in a vehicle that says MTA and a few other things on it, so you know it's just like letting the meter man come in or anything else, the phone man. You know, you do what you feel you need to,” Sabucco said.

CORE teams have knocked on more than 80,000 doors across the city of Flint, but so far, only 24,000 doors have opened allowing volunteers inside. With only a 30-percent success rate, Mayor Karen Weaver said something needs to improve. 

The goal is to bring those numbers up to at least 50-percent, which will require more residents to answer their doors. 

