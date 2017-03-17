Outpouring of support from community for local veteran

A man who proudly fought for his country was in need of support from his community as his home was falling into disrepair.

Plagued by health problems, mounting bills and failing appliances, Gregory Shack was running out of options. Thanks to an outpouring of support he received the help he needed.

Harvey Gross is a plumber willing to lend a hand. He's one of many viewers who saw Shack’s story.

Shack said he got sick four years ago and can't work. The Army veteran has a broken furnace, mounting utility bills and bad plumbing. The plumbing is something Gross stopped by Shack's Owosso home to check out.

After a few minutes, he decided he could come to the rescue.

"I'll come over next week and take care of the valve for you in the basement. You know, put a new valve there and then get a new valve at the meter so if something else ever goes wrong at least you can shut the water off OK. That'll take care of at least that problem for you,” Gross said.

Gross is not the only one who lent a helping hand.

Thanks to an anonymous business owner in Mid-Michigan, Shack has a new furnace.

"It's a new feeling having a furnace and stuff. I haven't had one in two years," Shack said.

Home Depot's Team Depot has made contact with Shack and is looking into getting him some grant money to possibly build a ramp and some other important needs he is currently living without.

Shack said this gives his future a new meaning.

"It looks beautiful. If I get all that stuff, it's just, wow," he said.

