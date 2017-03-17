Spring birdwatching tours scheduled at Michigan wetlands

As migratory birds make their way back north, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering birding tours at its Wetland Wonders and Signature Wetlands around the state.

The first tour is March 25 at St. Clair Flats State Wildlife Area on Harsens Island. Others are scheduled for Saturdays in April at varying locations.

Michigan's Wetland Wonders are the seven premier Managed Waterfowl Hunt Areas in the state.

In addition to St. Clair Flats, they include Fennville Farm Unit at the Allegan State Game Area in Allegan County; Fish Point State Wildlife Area in Tuscola County; Muskegon County Wastewater Facility in Muskegon County; Nayanquing Point State Wildlife Area in Bay County; Pointe Mouillee State Game Area in Monroe and Wayne counties; and Shiawassee River State Game Area in Saginaw County.

