'The Dancing Deputy' brings thousands a good laugh - WNEM TV 5

'The Dancing Deputy' brings thousands a good laugh

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The life of a sheriff's deputy isn't always a glamorous one, but Deputy Rachael Higgins doesn’t let the sometimes-serious nature of her job stop her from getting down and boogying.

My favorite is the “running man” or “juju on that beat.”

Deputy Higgins was caught on camera at the Saginaw Spirit game Wednesday night cutting a rug with some kids.

She's now being called “the dancing deputy.”

“When the dance cam came on me I just couldn't stop so I just started from there and kids started coming along and dancing with me,” Higgins said.

In the video, you can see her showing off some classic dance moves such as the “sprinkler” and the “running man.”

Deputy Higgins said engaging with the community like this, especially kids, is one of the best parts of her job.

“It's very important for the public to know we're human, too, and we make mistakes and we also like to have fun and we're part of the community like they are. So, it's important they see that and it's why I do what I do,” she said.

She said she just moved to the area a few months ago and taking part in events helps her get to know the community.

It's also a chance for her to show off her moves.

“I'm not afraid of showing my silly side show,” Higgins said. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Girl dies after being electrocuted while playing in lagoon

    Girl dies after being electrocuted while playing in lagoon

    Sunday, June 18 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-06-18 20:33:56 GMT
    Authorities say a young New Jersey girl playing with friends in a lagoon has died after being electrocuted when she touched a rail on a metal boat lift that had become energized.    Toms River police say the 11-year-old Newark girl and two friends were using an inflatable raft and swimming in the lagoon behind a township home Saturday night.    Authorities say two of the girls apparently touched the rail of the boat lift, and an electric current energized the equip...More >
    Authorities say a young New Jersey girl playing with friends in a lagoon has died after being electrocuted when she touched a rail on a metal boat lift that had become energized.    Toms River police say the 11-year-old Newark girl and two friends were using an inflatable raft and swimming in the lagoon behind a township home Saturday night.    Authorities say two of the girls apparently touched the rail of the boat lift, and an electric current energized the equip...More >

  • If this man knocks on your door, call 911

    If this man knocks on your door, call 911

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:56:05 GMT

    A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911. 

    More >

    A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911. 

    More >

  • Teen, woman killed in two-car crash

    Teen, woman killed in two-car crash

    Sunday, June 18 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-06-18 20:42:04 GMT
    AmbulanceAmbulance

    A 16-year-old male and 21-year-old female from Millington died in a crash over the weekend. 

    More >

    A 16-year-old male and 21-year-old female from Millington died in a crash over the weekend. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.